Ousted Pakistani PM and Wife Sentenced for Illegal Marriage
FOURTH CONVICTION
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife were convicted on Saturday of getting married illegally in 2018, according to The Sun. Bushra Bibi and Khan were married less than three months after she’d divorced her previous husband, in violation of a Pakistani marriage law. The couple has been fined and sentenced to seven years in prison. On Wednesday, Khan and Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption, just one day after he’d been sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets. In August, he and his wife were convicted of selling state gifts, which he has denied. Khan is already serving a three-year prison term, and has 150 cases still pending against him. Khan and his allies have claimed that the cases against him are politically motivated, to prevent him from running for office after he was ousted in 2022. Before the end of his time in office, Khan had become very critical of the military leadership, which some analysts say could explain his multitude of legal battles and convictions.