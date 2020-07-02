Ousted SDNY Prosecutor Geoffrey Berman to Testify Before House Judiciary
Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York forced out under intense pressure from Attorney General William Barr, will testify before the House Judiciary Committee about his ouster, Politico reports. Berman is set to appear on July 9. He undertook many of the highest-profile prosecutions of the associates of President Donald Trump during his tenure, a track record that cast suspicion over the reasoning for his departure. The former federal prosecutor said a late-night Jun 19 announcement of his resignation came as a surprise to him, and he publicly quarreled with the attorney general before departing the U.S. Attorney’s office. Democrats in Congress have accused Barr of politicizing the Justice Department in favor of the president, and he will testify to the Judiciary Committee July 28.