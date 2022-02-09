Out-of-State Killer and Kook Give Big to Kristi Noem’s Campaign
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign has taken in a record-setting $11 million, including $4,000, the maximum allowed under state law, from Steve Alembik of Florida, who publicly used vile slurs to refer to President Obama and called the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a “senile fool who couldn’t die fast enough.” Noem also collected $10,000 in multiple donations from Charles Pilkinton of Louisiana, who admitted to shooting a man in the head in 2008. Her campaign returned $6,000 for exceeding the limit, but kept the rest. “The governor doesn’t know either of those donors,” a spokesman told The Rapid City Journal. “We don’t want to get into that and encourage the Democrats to run a background check on every single one of our donors and essentially send us a list demanding that we give this money back.”