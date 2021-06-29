Out Transgender Woman Wins Miss Nevada USA
TRAILBLAZER
An out transgender woman has won Miss Nevada USA for the first time and will soon become the first out transgender contest in the national Miss USA pageant. Kataluna Enriquez, 27, took the title over 21 other contestants Sunday in a sequined rainbow gown she designed and constructed herself. She wrote on Instagram, “My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride… Today I am a proud transgender woman of color. Personally, I’ve learned that my differences do not make me less than, it makes me more than.” She will go on to compete for the Miss USA title in November. Nevada pageant organizers congratulated Enriquez on Facebook: “Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna 👑 History made!”