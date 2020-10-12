Our Favorite Outdoor Voices Styles Are Up to 50% Off This Week
DOING THINGS
Outdoor Voices is one of Scouted’s favorite brands. Personally, I’ve been wearing their clothing since we went into quarantine. Not only are their athleisure stylings comfortable, they are also fitted and presentable. That means you can be comfy in sweats but you are still Zoom appropriate, all the while. Outdoor Voices is having an up to 50% off sale this week on select styles. To celebrate this amazing deal, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles that are on sale now.
Tech Sweat ⅞ Leggings: Made from a Nylon/Lycra blend, or what OV called “TechSweat”, these tights are great for high sweat activities that require a full range of motion.
Tech Sweat ⅞ Leggings
Down From $98
FreeForm Bralette: FreeForm is some of OV’s softest fabric and this low support bralette is a can’t miss. It has adjustable straps that can be worn criss cross in the back.
FreeForm Bralette
Down From $48
Nimbus Cotton Sweatpants: These classic sweatpants have a fleecy inside that will make you never want to take them off. Good news is, you don’t have to.
Nimbus Cotton Sweatpants
Down From $88
Sweatee Longsleeve T-Shirt: Made from performance cotton, this long sleeve is relaxed, soft, and sweat-wicking. You can work out in it or just work in it— the choice is yours.
Sweatee Longsleeve T-Shirt
Down From $58
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.