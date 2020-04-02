WFH Fashion Is Real. Step Your’s Up With Outdoor Voices
One of the hardest parts of working from home has been the lack of outfits. And I’m saying that as someone who cares about outfits, but isn’t obsessive over them. I don’t aspire to be the best dressed person in the room, and so when we were all still commuting I kind of loathed that pivotal window in the morning where I actually had to put mental effort into what I’d wear that day. But, now, I miss that. Well, I don’t miss the mental effort part as much as the feeling of walking down the street and feeling put together, cool, even. I’m not going to go as far as recommending you get all dressed up at home, but I do want to alert you to the new trend sweeping the nation. It’s called WFH fashion, and it is a fashion trend that gives people like me, people who value comfort over looks, an advantage.
Outdoor Voices’ men’s line is filled with athleisure basics like sweatpants, shorts, shirts, and hoodies, that all look bare-bones basic. And they are that. But that’s in WFH vogue right now. Because bare bone basics are all you need to impress. I especially like their Sunday Sweatpants and their Sweatee T-Shirt. I recommend getting both (in the same color) to create a jumpsuit-like look. I’m wearing a groutfit (all-grey outfit) right now. The sweats and shirts are soft, and very lightweight. I love that I can wear their sweatpants, and not feel hot all day or like an amorphous blob. That’s because if you look closely, the details in the stitching are there.
When I wear Outdoor Voices at home, I know I’m the best dressed in the room. I may be the only person in the room, but so what? Being the best dressed anywhere is half-confidence, half-actual fashion, and Outdoor Voices provides me with a surplus of both.
