The Softest Winter Baselayer Is Outdoor Voices’ FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve
WAFFLES FOR THE WIN
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Waffles are a fantastic option when it comes to both breakfast and layering. For sartorial situations, when the temperatures dip, garments made with waffle construction help retain warmth by trapping heat close to the body in the air pockets created by the squares (the same way an edible waffle traps syrup). Yet some waffle fabrics can be scratchy and uncomfortable, so finding one that keeps you warm and comfortable can be tricky.
FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve
Free Shipping
Outdoor Voices is renowned for making some of the most comfortable apparel you can move in, and its FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve is no exception. As a steadfast fan of waffles, I can say that this layer is as soft as they come, and since it features a drirelease fabric, it is no slouch when it comes to high-intensity winter activities. The combo of recycled polyester, TENCEL, and spandex is stretchy without feeling too techy. The other thing I appreciate about this baselayer is that, while it is fitted, it isn’t skin-tight. Too many baselayers these days seem like they are auditioning for a role in a superhero movie, with awkwardly close fits that reveal every contour of one’s body. The FastTrack is spacious without being oversized, and can therefore, function equally well as a sharp-looking mid layer over a t-shirt. With waffles this versatile, you’ll be temperature-regulated and toasty all winter long.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.