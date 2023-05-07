Teen Dies After Digging a Hole That Collapsed in Outer Banks Beach
TRAGIC
A hole dug at Cape Hatteras National Seashore had deadly consequences for a Virginia teen, National Park Service officials said Saturday. According to a news release, a 17-year-old was digging a hole in the beach when it suddenly collapsed, trapping him “under several feet of sand” at around 2 p.m. “Prior to arriving on scene, family and friends went looking for the teenager and found him buried under several feet of sand, apparently caused by portions of the adjacent dune collapsing into the hole. Rangers worked with family members to extract the teen while simultaneously performing CPR,” the park reported. The teen—who was visiting the North Carolina park from Chesapeake, Virginia—died on the scene, officials said. In the release, park Superintendent David Hallac urged visitors not to dig holes in the future, “due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff.”