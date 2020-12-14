Outgoing Michigan Congressman Ditches GOP Over Attempts to Overturn Election
PARTY’S OVER
Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI), who will be leaving Congress at the end of his term in January, said Monday that he’s also parting ways with the Republican Party. In a letter to Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Mitchell wrote that it is “unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote.” The letter was first obtained by CNN.
Last week, 126 House Republicans signed on to a Texas lawsuit looking to throw out votes in four states that Joe Biden won—Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin—that was ultimately shot down by the Supreme Court. “If Republican leaders collectively sit back and tolerate unfounded conspiracy theories and ‘stop the steal’ rallies without speaking out for our electoral process, which the Department of Homeland Security said was ‘the most secure in American history,’ our nation will be damaged,” Mitchell wrote. Mitchell will be registered as an Independent for the rest of his tenure, and will be succeeded by Lisa McClain—a Republican—when his term ends on Jan. 3.