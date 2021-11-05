Outgoing GOP Rep: Trump Will Try to Steal Next Election
‘FALLEN NATION TERRITORY’
U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) announced his retirement from Congress two months ago, but he won’t be leaving without some parting shots at former President Donald Trump. In an interview with CNN for its special, Trumping Democracy: An American Coup, Gonzalez said he believes Trump will try to steal the next election. “I think it’s all pushing towards one of two outcomes: He either wins legitimately, which he may do, or if he loses again, you just try to steal it,” he said. Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, one Gonzalez called a “fallen nation territory” effort during the interview. “My family left Cuba to avoid that fate,” he said. “I will not let it happen here.” Gonzalez is one of multiple Republicans who said they could no longer serve under a Trump-dominated party. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) recently announced he would not seek re-election.