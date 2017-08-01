Outrage After Video Appears To Show Pandas Being Abused

A surveillance video released online of two giant panda cubs being allegedly abused at the Chengdu Research Base in China is horrifying the internet.

The two-minute video shows the cubs being tossed around by a handler, thrown against an enclosure door and grabbed aggressively by the scruff of their neck.

The facility has addressed the controversy claiming that the abuse was merely a panda keeper, Guo Jingpeng, attempting to feed the panda cubs when they became violent and started biting him.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, China is a popular tourist destination, that has partnerships with a number of giant panda conservation facilities, including the National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C. and Zoo Atlanta.