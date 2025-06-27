Lauren Sánchez will not be the only one wearing white when she tells Jeff Bezos, “I do.”

Photos from Friday afternoon show Kylie Jenner, 27, stepping into a boat wearing an off-white dress—a known wedding no-no, even for a ceremony in Venice, Italy.

Kylie Jenner turned heads with her choice of dress for Friday’s wedding, which is expected to be filled with A-list celebrities. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Mario Nawfal, an influencer on X with over 2.1 million followers, slammed Jenner’s sartorial choice.

“While fashion icons flocked to Venice, one outfit stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” he said. “Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey were among the A-listers turning heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded ceremony. Then, Kylie Jenner showed up in a white, form-fitting dress ... breaking the number one rule of wedding guest etiquette.”

Kylie Jenner stayed at the Gritti Palace Hotel ahead of Friday’s wedding. STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

InStyle, which scolded Jenner for “breaking a major wedding guest rule,” described her dress as a “creamy white frock that featured a daringly-low plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, black bow details, lace accents throughout, a corset bodice, and a slinky silhouette.”

Oprah Winfrey waved in the direction of photographers as she prepared to head to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding ceremony. Manuel Silvestri/REUTERS

Other A-listers stunned in long dresses and tuxedos as they descended upon Venice’s Church of San Giorgio Maggiore, but nobody else appeared to wear white.

Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, leave the St. Regis Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Others photographed galavanting in the city of water include the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan as well as Oprah Winfrey and Tom Brady, who boarded a boat to the ceremony with the musician Usher. President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, also made the trip.

Usher and Tom Brady were photographed as they left the Gritti Palace Hotel on Friday. STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images

Hollywood was also out en masse.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, is attending the ceremony with 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti. Also in attendance are Orlando Bloom, who opted for a tuxedo, and Sydney Sweeney, who arrived wearing a short black dress.

Sydney Sweeney opted for a short black dress on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding day. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Bezos, 61, waved at a crowd as he was whisked from the ritzy Aman Hotel to the island of San Giorgio Maggiore for his ceremony.

Jeff Bezos was all smiles as he headed to his wedding ceremony. Stefano Mazzola/GC Images

Weekend festivities are expected to cost Bezos an eye-popping $50 million. Still, that is a drop in the bucket for the fourth-richest man in the world, who Forbes estimates is worth $232 billion.