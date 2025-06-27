Lauren Sánchez will not be the only one wearing white when she tells Jeff Bezos, “I do.”
Photos from Friday afternoon show Kylie Jenner, 27, stepping into a boat wearing an off-white dress—a known wedding no-no, even for a ceremony in Venice, Italy.
Mario Nawfal, an influencer on X with over 2.1 million followers, slammed Jenner’s sartorial choice.
“While fashion icons flocked to Venice, one outfit stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” he said. “Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey were among the A-listers turning heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded ceremony. Then, Kylie Jenner showed up in a white, form-fitting dress ... breaking the number one rule of wedding guest etiquette.”
InStyle, which scolded Jenner for “breaking a major wedding guest rule,” described her dress as a “creamy white frock that featured a daringly-low plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, black bow details, lace accents throughout, a corset bodice, and a slinky silhouette.”
Other A-listers stunned in long dresses and tuxedos as they descended upon Venice’s Church of San Giorgio Maggiore, but nobody else appeared to wear white.
Others photographed galavanting in the city of water include the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan as well as Oprah Winfrey and Tom Brady, who boarded a boat to the ceremony with the musician Usher. President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, also made the trip.
Hollywood was also out en masse.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, is attending the ceremony with 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti. Also in attendance are Orlando Bloom, who opted for a tuxedo, and Sydney Sweeney, who arrived wearing a short black dress.
Bezos, 61, waved at a crowd as he was whisked from the ritzy Aman Hotel to the island of San Giorgio Maggiore for his ceremony.
Weekend festivities are expected to cost Bezos an eye-popping $50 million. Still, that is a drop in the bucket for the fourth-richest man in the world, who Forbes estimates is worth $232 billion.
Sánchez, 55, is yet to show off her wedding gown, but reports say it was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. She and Bezos traveled to Milan, Italy, in March to get fitted for their big day, which has been hyped as being the wedding of the century, despite protesters and Mother Nature’s best efforts to spoil it.