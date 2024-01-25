Outrage as New Restaurant Opens Called ‘October 7’

A new restaurant apparently named after the brutal massacre of Israelis by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 has opened in Jordan, sparking outrage in Israel.

The “October 7” restaurant recently opened in the Southern Mazar district near the city of Kerak, according to footage shared by a former member of parliament in the country. The video, shared on X, shows a crowd milling about inside the restaurant this week, along with staffers donning crisp “October 7” uniforms as they prepare shawarma.

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid reacted furiously on social media, demanding that Jordanian authorities take action.

“The disgraceful glorification of October 7th has to stop. The incitement and hatred against Israel breeds the terrorism and extremism which led to the brutal massacre of October 7th. We expect the Jordanian government to condemn this publicly and unequivocally,” Lapid wrote.

The restaurant’s opening comes after Amman recalled its ambassador to Israel in November “as an expression of Jordan’s position of rejection and condemnation of the raging Israeli war on Gaza, which is killing innocent people and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

Rogel Rachman, Israel’s Ambassador to Jordan, was also told by Jordan’s Foreign Ministry not to return to Amman until Israel stops “its war on Gaza.”

More than 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’ surprise attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, most of them civilians.