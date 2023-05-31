Outrage Ensues After Cop Kills Two Loose Dogs on Roadside
‘OUR BABIES WERE SHOT’
Two dogs roaming near an interstate in Idaho were shot dead by a cop this week, enraging onlookers and the pups’ owner, who said less than 30 minutes had passed between their “babies” getting loose and the shooting. Cops justified the killing by noting the highway’s speed limit in Heyburn—a rural town in south-central Idaho—is 80 mph, and drivers couldn’t stop abruptly if the dogs crossed the road. A video recorded by Stephanie Carsner showed the dogs’ final moments alive as she screamed “you’re a fucking piece of shit” at an officer holding a rifle. Ashley Price wrote on Facebook that she’s the dogs’ owner, identifying them as Boomer, a Great Pyrenees, and Luna, a Weimaraner. Price said she was out of town and the dogs were being watched by family members. The dogs were spotted outside by a neighbor at 5:35 p.m. and “our babies were shot and killed by 6:03 p.m.,” Price said.