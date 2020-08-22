‘Brutally Killed’: Outrage Grows Over Police Killing of Trayford Pellerin as He Walked Away

The sister of a 31-year-old Black man killed by Lafayette, Louisiana, police in a hail of gunfire as he was walking away vowed this weekend to get “justice” for her loved one.

“They did my brother wrong but i promise if its all i do i will get justice for you. brother i love you so so so much. and im so angry and sad that you are gone,” Treneca Trachelle Pellerin wrote on Facebook of Trayford Pellerin, who died Friday night outside a Shell gas station in Lafayette.

Officers fired 11 bullets at Trayford Pellerin as he approached the door of the gas station with a knife in hand, according to authorities. A shocking video of the shooting that showed Pellerin walking away from police as he was gunned down quickly sparked outrage, and Louisiana State Police are now investigating the incident. Mourners and protesters plan to gather at the site of Pellerin’s killing Saturday evening for a vigil organized by the NAACP and community activists.

Police said they encountered Pellerin in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station in Lafayette while responding to a report of a disturbance involving a knife-wielding man around 8 p.m. Friday. He left the parking lot when cops attempted to arrest him, instead walking about a half mile to the Shell station, police said.

Witness Rickasha Montgomery, who filmed the shooting, said she saw Pellerin get Tased by police, then continue walking with what she thought was a knife in his hand. She said he was surrounded by six officers with guns drawn when he was shot and killed as he reached the door of the Shell station.

“When I heard the gunshots, I couldn't hold my phone like I was first filming,” she told The Daily Advertiser. “I feel kind of scared about it. I’m traumatized. You’re so used to hearing about this, but I never thought I would experience it.”

At least one cop fired his gun, and all of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

In a Saturday statement, the ACLU decried the shooting, which is the third involving an on-duty Lafayette Police Department officer in just five weeks.

“Once again, video footage has captured a horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person who was brutally killed in front of our eyes,” Alanah Odoms Hebert, the executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, said in a statement.

“While we need to know much more about what occurred last night, we know that it began with a routine ‘disturbance’ call and cell phone video from the scene clearly shows Mr. Pellerin moving away—not towards—police officers, only to be tased and then brutally shot dead. Trayford Pellerin should be alive today. Instead, a family is mourning and a community is grieving.”

Pellerin’s family is working with civil-rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of several other high-profile victims of police brutality, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“We stand with Trayford’s family in demanding justice and transparency into the reckless shooting and tragic killing of this man,” Crump said in a statement. “We refuse to let this case resolve like so many others: quietly and without answers and justice.”