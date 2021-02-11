Over 100 Anti-Trump Ex-Republicans Held Zoom Call to Plot New Breakaway Party, Says Report
SINKING SHIP
Ex-President Donald Trump may have finally bent the Republican Party so far that it’s snapped. According to Reuters, more than 120 powerful former Republicans gathered together on a Zoom call last Friday to plot to form a new anti-Trump breakaway party. The report states there were former elected Republicans on the call, as well as ex-officials from the Republican administrations of the past four decades. The as-yet-unnamed party would reportedly run on a platform of “principled conservatism,” and would field its own candidates in some races and endorse center-right Republicans or Democrats in others. Evan McMullin, former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference, said he co-hosted the call after he and other former GOP officials decided that they could no longer tolerate Trump’s continued grip on the party. Asked about the tentative plans, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said: “These losers left the Republican Party when they voted for Joe Biden.”