Over 100 Immigrants Pepper-Sprayed at Louisiana ICE Facility: Report
Over 100 immigrants were pepper-sprayed at a Louisiana Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center over the weekend, according to BuzzFeed News. The incident occurred at the Pine Prairie detention center, which can hold more than 1,000 ICE detainees at one time, after migrants protested in the center’s yard. ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said that a “group of ICE detainees refused to depart the outdoor recreation area at the Pine Prairie facility Friday evening,” adding that “after repeated attempts by facility staff and ICE personnel to disperse the group and restore orderly operation of the facility, a brief, calculated use of pepper spray was employed Saturday morning.” No one was injured. The incident occurred a day after 30 migrants were sprayed at a separate Louisiana facility.