100+ Local U.S. Heat Records Set to Be Broken This Weekend
If you think the past few days were steamy, brace yourself. Temperatures along the East Coast and Midwest are set to soar throughout the weekend, when more than 100 local heat records are expected to be broken, NBC News reports. Early Friday morning, more than 100 million people were under excessive heat warnings and nearly 60 million others were under heat advisories. Temperatures in New York City are expected to be as high as 96 degrees on Sunday, but could feel as hot as 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It’s looking so dangerous that the city’s triathlon, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been called off.