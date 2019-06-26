CHEAT SHEET
OH NO
Over 100 Migrant Children Transferred Back to Controversial Texas Border Facility
Three hundred children were moved out of a Clint, Texas border facility after reports of poor sanitation and inadequate food and water, but more than 100 of the kids were reportedly moved back without any improvements made to the facility. According to the Los Angeles Times, 127 of the nearly 300 children who were transferred out of the facility were being moved back. Customs and Border Protection officials reportedly said the children were moved back “because the numbers have been reduced,” and the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Refugee Resettlement said they could “take a number of them.” There is reportedly no indication that any improvements to the facility were made. An Associated Press report last week described inadequate food and water, and poor sanitation at the facility—including sick, hungry children who had matted hair and had gone without a shower for days. A Texas representative told the AP that only about 30 children remained of the 300 children originally housed there after the facility was cleared out.