Over 100 Rotting Bodies Found in Colorado Funeral Home
‘GREEN BURIALS’
Over 100 bodies were discovered “improperly stored” in a Colorado funeral home that advertises “green burials” that use either biodegradable caskets or “nothing at all.” “This is going to be a very, very lengthy process,” Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller stated at a Friday news conference. “With the number of decedents we have in this facility and the identification process that needs to be completed, this could take several months.” Keller was notified by the Fremont County sheriff following a report of a foul odor coming from Return to Nature Funeral Home. The FBI, which is helping in the investigation, stated that it was unclear if a crime was committed, and no arrests have been made. DNA and forensic studies will be conducted to identify all the bodies. Gov. Jared Polis announced a disaster emergency to allow state resources to go into the review.