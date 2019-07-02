CHEAT SHEET
Over 1,000 Classified Government Docs Found During Police Search of Alleged Pot Facility
The FBI has opened an investigation after more than 1,000 pages of highly-sensitive classified documents were found as part of a probe into an alleged marijuana growing facility. The documents, which were uncovered by police on May 25, were only discovered because officers were investigating the alleged marijuana facility, Forbes reports. In addition to finding marijuana, police notified the FBI of the classified papers found. The files, which were taken from the U.S. Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Ohio, were allegedly carried out by a contractor from a unit that analyses intelligence on foreign air, cyber, and space threats. Former homeland security adviser Graham Brookie said the case is “particularly concerning” due to its “implications across U.S. security apparatus not just housed at the base.” Many of the files taken were marked ‘TOP SECRET.’ Suspect Izaak Vincent Kemp allegedly told authorities he printed the documents at work and then took them home “for storage.” The documents were supposed to have extra safeguards of protection due to their highly-sensitive nature.