Over 10,000 Flights Canceled Due to Winter Storm
Over 10,000 flights were canceled on Sunday due to a winter storm affecting more than half of the U.S. population. With 37 states under winter weather alerts and snow spreading from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England, airports across the U.S. have experienced what is reportedly the highest number of flight cancellations since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press reported that by midday, over 90 percent of flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport announced on social media that it had canceled all flights. Meanwhile, ABC News reported that more than 900,000 customers across the U.S. are without power. According to FlightAware, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines each reported over 1,000 cancellations, while United Airlines had about 900, and JetBlue had more than 570 canceled flights. The NWS Weather Prediction Center said in a statement that individuals in affected regions should avoid travel and warned that disruptions are expected to last for “several days” following the storm.