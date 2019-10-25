CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
Over 1,500 More Migrant Families Were Separated at U.S. Border Than Previously Known: ACLU
The Trump administration said immigration authorities separated more than 1,500 additional children from their families before its “zero tolerance” policy was fully implemented, bringing the total number of families separated to at least 4,300 before a federal judge halted the practice. The government told the American Civil Liberties Union that 1,556 additional families had been separated just one day before a court-ordered deadline account for previously undisclosed family separations at the southern border. “Those are 1,600 hundred families we’ll now have to find and search all over the world for,” lead ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt told CBS News. A U.S. district court in San Diego ordered the government to provide the information following a report in January from the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general. The ACLU said it had received basic information on the children, but it does not know if any of the 1,556 families have been reunited.