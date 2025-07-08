An Allegiant Air passenger forced an emergency landing when he falsely claimed his laptop was a bomb. Taj Malik Taylor told fellow flyers in his row that his computer was an explosive before they immediately informed the crew, according to an FBI affidavit. “Detectives say several other witnesses on the plane also heard Taylor state that he had a bomb,” a statement from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. The 27-year-old’s comments on Sunday forced the pilot to turn the plane around and head back to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport in Florida. The flight was bound for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia. “The plane landed safely and was met by law enforcement officers, who took the passenger into custody,” the airline said in a statement given to USA Today. K9 searched the suspect’s belongings, finding no explosives. All 177 passengers and six crew deplaned, and they reached their destination, without Taylor, five hours late. Taylor told authorities that he was recently released from a mental health facility and wasn’t thinking straight. He has been charged with making a false bomb threat and could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $25,000, or both.
Shop with ScoutedBoost Your TV's Subpar Audio With This Powerful SoundbarRAISE THE BARTurn your living room into this summer's hottest screening room—no tickets required—with a Polk's Signa Series sound bar.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone's Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog's THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
Shop with ScoutedCombat Thinning Hair & Low Energy With This Men's SupplementHAIR WE GROW AGAINJSHealth Vitamins is launching a more potent version of its renowned Hair + Energy For Men supplements.
Over 200 Kids Rushed to Hospital After Being Poisoned by Kindergarten Food Decoration
More than 200 children in northwest China have been hospitalized with lead poisoning after school chefs used toxic paint to decorate food at a kindergarten. Authorities arrested eight individuals, including the principal and main investor of Peixin Kindergarten, in Tianshui City, Gansu Province, after tests revealed that lead levels in steamed red date cake and sausage corn buns were up to 2,000 times over the national safety limit, according to the BBC. A total of 233 children were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood after eating the food. Police confirmed the kitchen staff had purchased the industrial-grade paint online—clearly labeled as inedible—and hid the supplies after children began to fall ill. It is not known how long the paint was being used in the food, but several parents told state media that their children had been suffering from stomach pain, leg aches, and loss of appetite since at least March. One parent told the BBC his son required 10 days of treatment and medication, adding that they are concerned about the long-term effects of the poisoning on his child’s liver and digestive system.
One of the most hated airport security procedures is finally being phased out, nearly 20 years after it was first implemented. As of this week, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) will allow airline passengers to keep their shoes on as they go through screening lanes at airports across the country for the first time since 2006. The news was announced to TSA employees in an internal memo earlier this week, with the policy expected to roll out at select airports as early as this Sunday. Previously, only passengers in the TSA PreCheck line were allowed to keep their shoes on. “[Travellers] should feel relieved knowing that technology has advanced so significantly that T.S.A. officers can detect threats while wearing shoes,” former TSA officer Caleb Harmon-Marshall told the New York Times. “In the old days, this wasn’t the case.” Although the new policy has not been officially announced to the public, TSA sources confirmed the change to the Times and ABC News. A spokesman said: “T.S.A. and D.H.S. are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”
The flash floods in Texas have now killed more than 100 people. According to authorities, at least 104 people have died across six counties in central Texas as a result of the catastrophic flooding. The majority of the fatalities occurred in Kerr County, where search teams have found the bodies of 84 people, including 28 children, according to local officials. The county, which was home to all-girls summer camp Camp Mystic, was struck the hardest by the flash flooding on Friday and has seen significant damage. Meanwhile, 20 deaths in total were reported across the Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Williamson, and Tom Green counties. Flooding struck central Texas on July 4 after torrential downpour caused the Guadalupe River to surge around 26 feet. Camp Mystic, which sat along the Guadalupe River, announced Monday that it was grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors. Kerr County officials further added that 10 campers and one counselor still remain unaccounted for. “This will be a rough week,” Kerrville mayor Joe Herring Jr. said during a press conference Monday. “We need your prayers.”
Anna Kendrick is reportedly in a new relationship. Citing an exclusive source, People magazine reported Monday that the Pitch Perfect star has been dating Emmy-winning comedian Alex Edelman for “several months” now. “It doesn’t seem casual,” the source told the outlet. “Anna’s very private, though. They enjoy date night[s] at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts.” The source further claimed that Kendrick has already met Edelman’s mother and that the pair celebrated the comedian’s birthday together in March. Kendrick, 39, was previously romantically linked to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson. The A Simple Favor star also dated comedian Bill Hader for more than a year before their split in 2022. Though Kendrick has remained relatively tight-lipped about her love life, the Oscar nominee opened up about her romantic history in a 2024 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she recalled how she left an abusive, seven-year relationship. “I had so much love and trust for that person, so I thought it had to be me. Like, if one of us is crazy, it must be me… I turned my life completely upside down trying to fix whatever was wrong with me,” Kendrick shared. “Things ended pretty quickly after that.”
Ex-Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte spoke out about the circumstances of his divorce from former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid and his new relationship. The 40-year-old told the Daily Mail that he is dating 37-year-old kindergarten teacher Molly Gillihan, whom he started seeing after the divorce papers were filed in March. “Kayla has blocked me on social media. She’s the one that wanted this divorce in the first place and now she’s playing this pity party,” said Lochte, whose marriage to Reid lasted seven years. “I want people to understand that Molly didn’t take me away from my ex-wife,” he added. “She didn’t take me away from my kids. We got a divorce and I left. I moved down the street because I wanted to be in my kids’ lives and I will always be in my kids’ lives. There was no infidelity with Molly, like nothing. Molly didn’t do anything wrong. She didn’t pursue me, I pursued her. It was after I got served with the divorce papers. I was out of the house and living by myself. It was all after the fact.” The former competitive swimmer and his wife share three children: son Caiden Zane, and daughters Liv Rae and Georgia June. They married in 2018. Lochte won 12 Olympic medals—six of them gold—from 2004 to 2016 while representing the United States.
When Wimbledon attendee Brooks Nader found herself experiencing the real-life nightmare of every middle school girl, she didn’t hide in shame. Instead, she posted her menstruation mishap to social media—a move one fan called “the realest thing I’ve ever seen on social media,” with hundreds of others echoing the sentiment. On July 4, the model and Dancing With The Stars contestant attended Wimbledon, where she snapped her now-viral video. First, the 28-year-old shows herself wearing classic tennis-spectator attire—a navy polka-dot top paired with a crisp white skirt and cat-eye sunglasses. The video cuts to two “shocked” friends before revealing what they’re reacting to: an unmistakable red stain on the back of Nader’s white skirt. Nader captioned the video, “~tries to be chic~ Starts 🩸 at Wimbledon." Instead of shrinking from the moment, she owned it, turning a slip of red into a celebration of a natural bodily process. The video received over two million views, with some commenters expressing gratitude to Nader for “normalizing it” and noting that “every girl has had this happen,” while others made period puns (“A QUEEN HAS BEEN SPOTTED” being one of the winners). Somehow, acknowledging the existence of periods is still taboo in 2025, but we’ll take all the steps toward progress that we can get...especially if bright blue isn’t involved.
Pearl Jam has parted ways with longtime drummer Matt Cameron after 27 years, the band confirmed on Monday. Cameron, the longest-tenured drummer of the legendary grunge act, announced his departure in a social media post which read: “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.” Prior to his stint in Pearl Jam, Cameron also drummed with fellow grunge luminaries Soundgarden from 1986 until their breakup in 1997. Responding to his exit, Pearl Jam wrote: “Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been spotted together for the first time since they ended their nine-year relationship at the end of last month. The couple was reunited on Saturday on Jeff Bezos’ $500 million yacht on the coast of Capri, Italy. Perry, 40, is joining Bezos after missing his notoriously lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez. Bloom, 48, went to the Venice festivities alone and has been vacationing with the tech billionaire since then. Paparazzi spotted Perry and Bloom playing with their four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, and walking together with her through the streets of Capri. A day prior to the public appearance, the couple announced that “they will continue to be seen together as a family” and that their “shared priority” is “raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.” Bloom last saw their daughter last month, when he visited Perry while she was on tour in Australia. Perry is scheduled to continue her world tour in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, July 10.
Whitney Purvis, who appeared on the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, was arrested on Monday in Floyd County, Georgia, for involuntary manslaughter after distributing a dangerous street drug called Tranq, which is composed of Fentanyl and Xylazine, as well as possession with intent to distribute. Purvis, 33, allegedly provided the drug to John Mark Harris, 37, who died of an overdose of the drug on February 17. “I hate that I found out what happened today and missed your funeral,” Purvis wrote on Harris’ obituary website. “Thank you for being such a great friend to me and always making me feel beautiful and cared for.” Purvis was arrested just a month after the death of her son, Weston Gosa Jr., who passed away at the age of 16 due to ongoing medical problems. She has been arrested for minor charges in the past and lost custody of her two children.