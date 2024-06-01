Over 200 LGBTQ+ Pride Flags Stolen From Massachusetts Town

More than 200 rainbow flags disappeared overnight from the town of Carlisle Massachusetts on Monday, the Carlisle police department said in a news release.

Officials are investigating the apparent mass theft of the LGBTQ+ flags, which went missing from the rotary at Carlisle Center just days before the start of Pride Month. Police chief Andrew Amendola said authorities are taking the disappearance “very seriously” and called it a sad instance that didn’t reflect the town’s values.

“It is unfortunate, as Carlisle is an inclusive community, and we want everyone to feel safe and welcomed here,” Amendola said in a press release.

Travis Snell, chairman of the Carlisle Select Board, condemned the thief’s actions and vowed to hold the culprit accountable in a Facebook post.

“Such action and behavior have no place in Carlisle and our police department is working to identify whoever is responsible and they will be held accountable,” Snell wrote.

“On behalf of the Town of Carlisle, the Select Board would like to reiterate that Carlisle is an inclusive community that respects its freedoms and the rights of individuals. Stealing property and undermining freedom of expression is a cowardly act and has no place in our town.”

The flags, last seen on Sunday evening, were quickly replaced by community members in the hours after the theft, NBC Boston reported. Investigators said there were no anti-gay incidents reported recently in the area.