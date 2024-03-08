Over 200 Students Abducted in Attack on Nigerian School
MISSING KIDS
Over 200 students were abducted on Thursday by a group of bandits in Kaduna State, Nigeria, according to CNN. On Thursday morning, armed bandits on motorcycles attacked LEA Primary and Secondary School in Kuriga, in the largest mass kidnapping in the country since 2021. Local officials have yet to say precisely how many children were taken. CNN reported that at least 287 children were still missing, after some had been freed or escaped. Sani Abdullahi, a home economics teacher at the school gave an estimate of 227 to Reuters. Sen. Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna state released a statement, saying he’d briefed the president of Nigeria, and the country’s national security adviser. “I received strong assurances from them that all measures are been taken to bring back the pupils and students,” he wrote. Sani said one person was killed in the incident. “I learnt from members of the community that a valiant Vigilante member who confronted the bandits unfortunately lost his life,” he said, before explaining the need to establish an armed state police force.