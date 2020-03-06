Over 2,000 New Yorkers Are Under Coronavirus Quarantines
The New York City Department of Health is keeping track of over 2,000 residents who are currently isolated at home due to the coronavirus, The New York Times reports. Many of the 2,773 isolated are in self-quarantine, and have recently returned from countries where COVID-19 is most severe: like China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy. At least two residents, a married couple, are in mandatory home quarantine in their Manhattan home after the wife visited Iran. Two others were hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, and are in intensive care units in Manhattan and Brooklyn hospitals. This comes as the number of residents sickened in New York State rose to 22 on Thursday. New York may be uniquely vulnerable to a wider coronavirus outbreak because of population density, easy access to public transportation, and its assorted travel hubs.