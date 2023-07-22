Over 300,000 Children’s Cups Recalled for High Lead Levels
THROW IT OUT!
On Thursday, 346,000 Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups were announced to be a part of a recall by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for containing “levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.” The eight and 12-ounce ups were manufactured in China, then sold online on Amazon as well as Cupkin’s website. They were sold from January 2018 through March 2023 for around $20. “Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them,” the commission said. With few exceptions, all children’s products in the United States cannot contain over 100 parts per million of total lead in accessible parts. Cupkin and Amazon have been “contacting all known purchasers directly” to make them aware of the recall. No incidents or injuries have been reported at this time.