Over 40 More Cases of Coronavirus Found on Cruise Ship Off Japan Coast
Japan’s Health Ministry found 41 more cases of coronavirus among passengers of a Princess Cruise ship currently docked off the coast of Yokohama, Bloomberg reports. That brings the number of passengers with the virus to at least 61, after 10 cases were identified on Wednesday. Sick passengers are reportedly being taken off the boat for treatment while others are being told to stay on the boat for at least 14 days.
This comes as the coronavirus death toll rose to 636 on Thursday, according to China's National Health Commission. There have only been two deaths outside of mainland China—one in Hong Kong and the other in the Philippines—but the number of cases worldwide has risen. The number of confirmed cases in China alone rose by over 3,000 to 31,161 cases.