Over 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Kids Held by Border Patrol for More Than 10 Days, Says Report
NOT RIGHT
The maximum length of time a child is legally supposed to be held in U.S. border patrol custody is three days—but the Biden administration is clearly failing to handle the recent surge in attempted crossings at the southern border. According to a Department of Homeland Security document seen by Axios, 823 unaccompanied migrant children in border patrol custody have now been held for over 10 days. That number stood at just 185 last Monday, so there’s been more than a fourfold increase over the past week. Moreover, the document—which was updated through to Saturday—shows that 3,314 unaccompanied children have been held for longer than the legal three day limit, and 2,226 have been held more than five days. A Biden administration official told Axios that they don’t want any children to spend more than three days at CBP facilities, and they’re working hard to transfer children to Health and Human Services shelters.