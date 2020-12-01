Over 940,000 Mail Ballots Already Requested for Georgia Senate Runoff
READY TO GO
There’s no sign of election fatigue in Georgia. It’s five weeks out from the Jan. 5 runoff in the state that will decide which party controls the Senate—and hundreds of thousands of voters have already requested mail-in ballots. More than 940,000 absentee ballots have been requested, according to state voting systems implementations manager Gabriel Sterling, and 1,040 have been returned. For comparison, 1,322,529 absentee ballots were cast in the presidential election, which saw Georgia won by the Democratic candidate for the first time since 1992. Meanwhile, The New York Times reports a growing panic among Georgia Republicans that President Donald Trump’s escalating attacks on Gov. Brian Kemp could depress turnout in January. The president has repeatedly accused Kemp of not doing enough to help him overturn the state’s election result.