Over 97,000 Children Diagnosed with Coronavirus in Second Half of July

Just over 97,000 children tested positive for coronavirus in the United States between July 16 and July 30, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. 338,982 children have tested positive for the virus in total, about 8.8 percent of the total number of cases as of July 30, 3.8 million. (The U.S. surpassed 5 million cases on Sunday.) Children under 18 are less likely develop severe COVID-19 symptoms, but about one third of those who are hospitalized are sent to intensive care, according to a CDC study. The states that had the largest number of pediatric coronavirus cases are California, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to the AAP report.