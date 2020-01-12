Over a Dozen Saudi Servicemen to Be Expelled From Pensacola Base: CNN
Over a dozen Saudi servicemen training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, will be expelled from the United States following a review after the deadly shooting at the base last month, CNN reports, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. The Saudi servicemembers are not accused of aiding Mohammed Alshamrani, the Saudi Air Force second lieutenant who allegedly shot and killed three U.S. sailors, two sources confirmed to CNN. However, some have been tied to extremist movements, and others are accused of possessing child pornography, a source and a defense official told CNN. CNN reports that about a dozen Saudi trainees at the base have been confined to their quarters as the FBI investigated the December shooting as a potential terrorist attack. The Pentagon also initiated a review of all Saudi military trainees in the country—about 850 students.