Over Two Dozen More Coronavirus Fatalities Reported in China Since Tuesday
The coronavirus death toll in China has risen to 170 deaths, with over two dozen more fatalities from the virus since Tuesday. CNN reports that there was a total increase of 38 deaths on Wednesday evening compared to the death toll on Tuesday. The majority of the deaths, or 162 cases, were reported inside China’s Hubei province—considered the epicenter of the outbreak. China’s National Health Commission also reported that there were now 7,711 cases of coronavirus in the country, 1,737 cases more than what was counted on Tuesday. All 31 provinces in mainland China have reported cases of coronavirus.
Almost 200 Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China—the city where the outbreak is believed to have started—landed in California on Wednesday. While none of the passengers showed signs of illness, CDC officials said the 195 individuals would remain under voluntary quarantine at an air base. They reportedly said they would comply with three days of monitoring, testing, and rest. Outside of the 195 travelers, there have been five identified cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 165 suspected cases.