Overgrown Grass Shrouds Ivana’s Grave at Trump Golf Course

Read it at Daily Mail
The grave of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, is obscured by overgrown grass at the ex-president’s New Jersey golf club. Ivana—the mother of three of Donald’s five children—died a year ago after a fall at her Manhattan home at the age of 76. She was buried at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where her ex has been hosting the LIV tournament. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show her simple marker is barely visible and is behind a cordon that would prevent any member of the public from approaching it.