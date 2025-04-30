U.S. News

Overworked Young Banker Suffered Failed Organ—Then Got Fired

INSULT TO INJURY

Several ex-employees of the investment bank Baird described a grueling workload where 110-hour days are the norm.

Liam Archacki
News Reporter

Sick and Fired
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

A junior banker at Robert W. Baird suffered a failed pancreas after working 100-plus hour work weeks on the firm’s industrials team.

Shortly after winding up in the emergency room a second time, the banker, who had previously raised concerns about the workload to HR, was fired for low productivity, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The story is part of a pattern at Baird, a large, privately held investment bank, according to the Journal‘s report.

Multiple young employees formerly on the company’s industrials team detailed a grueling work environment where 110-hour weeks and all-nighters were the expectation.

One former employee recalled being chastised by a manager after they left their desk for 25 minutes to eat dinner. They were told it was unacceptable to leave for more than five minutes.

The Journal reported that more than a dozen junior employees have left Baird’s industrials team since the beginning of 2024.

The situation spilled into the public eye earlier this month, when an anonymous post on a Wall Street forum describing the team’s “sweatshop” work atmosphere went viral.

The post’s author, who said they were a young banker who had just left Baird, claimed that junior employees at the firm were ”treated as scum.”

Recently left the group and wanted to share for those considering. The deal experience is exceptional… consistently mandated on $1B+ deals with a strong pipeline of solid MM-UMM advisory deals with A-grade assets in the $300M to $800M range. Learned a ton and there are some great people there, but everything else… For a bank that talks about its “no asshole policy”, as an Analyst and Associate, you are treated as scum. You are expected to work 95-110 hours weekly… you are not flagged as having high activity unless you log 110+ hours for 3+ weeks consecutively. My VP informed me that the expectation was I am online and available until 4am every night, regardless of what my workload looked like. They would then email me with unnecessary asks at 3:30am to check in on me (hadn’t heard from them since 8pm) and follow up with a list of “best practices” for being alert and active at 3:45am. Multiple juniors who were healthy individuals left the group with serious issues. An Analyst who ran marathons decided to leave after his heart palpitations, driven by consistent 4am and 5am nights, worsened to the extent that he was consistently in the hospital. Analysts and Associates are chastised for going to the gym during the week. On one project, every night was determined by my VP’s gambling. The guy bet tens of thousands of dollars nightly. If he cashed a parlay, I was in good shape… if he lost $25K on the Pirates, he would work us until the sun rose on tasks that never saw the light of day. The protected Saturday policy was never enforced. If anyone ever complained, the seniors would remind us of how bad it used to be… and if you logged that you worked on Saturday, the lead MD on that deal would then call to scream at you for embarrassing them and chastise you for recording it, as “everyone knows the rules don’t apply to our group”. Pay is sub-par. You can look at the various surveys, but the junior pay is well below street. They take care of their best guys, but everyone else gets pennies. On an hourly basis, I look like a Wendy’s employee. Run for the hills… some groups get better as time passes, but this is a truly awful place to work. The group heads could not care less about you as a human being and see everyone as replaceable. They’ll burn you, replace you and trash you on the way out.
A viral post on a Wall Street forum prompted the company to address the concerns. Screenshot/Wall Street Oasis

The person alleged that team members were expected to be on call until 4 a.m., with managers assigning tasks as late as 3:30 a.m. that would never see the “light of day.”

“The group heads could not care less about you as a human being and see everyone as replaceable,” the person wrote. “They’ll burn you, replace you and trash you on the way out.”

The accounts come as Wall Street faces criticism for its extreme expectations after three young bankers working long hours have died in the last year.

Wall St Titan Slams ‘Destabilizer’ Trump: ‘I’m Petrified’RECESSION FEARS
Tom Sanders
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

After the viral post, senior staff at Baird organized a town hall event where they encouraged younger employees to speak up about the working conditions. This made some people feel better, the Journal reported.

The ex-employees told the paper that they worried they would be perceived as weak if they complained about the long hours.

Current employees who spoke to the Journal said that the working conditions didn’t bother them and that they were not different from other Wall Street firms.

Baird did not reply to the Journal or the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

One of the mid-level managers cited on the forum as a force behind the 20-hour work days, Aaron Haney, was fired, the Journal also reported. Some analysts told the paper that he was well-liked and worked as hard as the junior bankers.

Baird’s website touts the fact that it has featured on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For for the last 22 consecutive years. In 2025, it ranked No. 13.

