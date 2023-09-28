CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Day Care Owner’s Kid Exposed to Fentanyl Before Toddler’s Death: Report
SAD SITUATION
Read it at CBS New York
The child of a New York City day care owner—who was operating the facility when a 1-year-old died of a suspected fentanyl overdose earlier this month—had tested positive for fentanyl exposure at some point over the past year, law enforcement sources told CBS New York. Police arrested Grei Mendez, the center’s owner, the day after the toddler was pronounced dead. Her husband, Felix Herrera-Garcia, was located last week in Mexico and taken into custody as well. Cops searching the day care found a press for drug distribution and a kilo of fentanyl—leading to charges of “depraved indifference” in the murder of Nicholas Dominici.