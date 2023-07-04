Owners Embroiled in Sibling Warfare at My Sister’s Closet
FAMILY FEUD
Accusations are flying between the siblings responsible for popular resale clothing chain My Sister’s Closet. An AZCentral.com exposé reports that Jennifer Siner and Tess Loo filed a $6 million lawsuit in 2022 against their 65-year-old older sister Ann, whom they claim fraudulently deprived them of deserved profits, imposed deceptive fees on clients who sold merchandise at the outlets, deceitfully gave away clothes to a nonprofit thrift store in order to boost her philanthropic reputation, and ran the business with an “iron fist,” harassing customers and employees alike. Ann countered that her sisters are guilty of numerous crimes, although citing their ongoing litigation, she refused to specify those offenses. Citing PTSD brought on by Ann’s abuse, Jennifer quit My Sister’s Closet in 2019 after 28 years of employment, and Ann fired Tess in 2022 without warning and subsequently accused her of theft in a police report. Tess responded by reporting Ann for allegedly hiring undocumented workers. Lamenting the fallout, Ann says, “We used to have so much fun working together.” Tess, meanwhile, believes, “It could have been a beautiful thing between three sisters. Then greed kicked in.”