Owners Ready to Sell Infamous Ford Bronco From O.J. Simpson Chase: Report
PIECE OF HISTORY
The owners of O.J. Simpson’s infamous white Ford Bronco have said they plan to sell the now-iconic vehicle after the football star-turned-accused murderer’s death last week, according to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, who broke the news on collectibles website cllct.com. The SUV is currently owned by Simpson’s ex-manager Michael Gilbert, as well as two associates of Al Cowlings, who was driving the vehicle during the legendary 1994 slow-speed police chase down California’s 405 freeway. “Before O.J. passed, we had always thought this was going to be the year we were going to sell because it’s the 30th anniversary,” Gilbert said. “Who knows if we are all going to be around for the 35th or the 40th?” The last offer the trio received for the car was reportedly around $750,000—though they are hoping that with the renewed interest following Simpson’s death they can bag somewhere closer to $1.5 million for it. The vehicle has been on loan to the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, since 2016.