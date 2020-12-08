Oxford Confirms Its Coronavirus Vaccine Works and Is Safe, Says Lancet Medical Journal
READY TO ROLL
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine looks set to become the third proven to be both safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 infection. The first results from the vaccine’s crucial Phase 3 trials indicate that it’s safe to roll out to the public, according to medical journal The Lancet. The results show that that the vaccine protects against symptomatic disease in 70 percent of cases. The vaccine’s efficacy is rated at 62 percent in people given two full doses, but that rises to 90 in those given a half then a full dose. The results are largely in line with interim results announced last month. Study lead author Prof. Andrew Pollard from the University of Oxford said: “Our findings indicate that our vaccine’s efficacy exceeds the thresholds set by health authorities and may have a potential public-health impact.”