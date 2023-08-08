Spruce Up Your Hair Care Routine With Oxford Hill’s All-Natural Styling Clay
NATURE’S CURE
Although you probably know that your skin can absorb what is put on top of it, you more than likely overlook the fact that this includes the hair care products applied to the skin on your scalp. Chemicals and product buildup from hair care can clog the hair follicles (your scalp’s equivalent to pores) and stunt hair growth, cause irritation, and even worsen dandruff. Fortunately, swapping out synthetic hair care products for all-natural products can help with your hair and overall health. Looking for a non-toxic hair care brand? Look no further than Oxford Hill’s Natural Hair Styling Clay Pomade For Men.
Formulated with soothing and nourishing ingredients, including organic shea butter, organic coconut oil, and organic beeswax, the Bentonite-based Hair Styling Clay provides shape, volume, and a subtle matte finish without overdrying the hair or looking shiny. And, when you’ve used up all of your synthetic-free styling clay, you can recycle the glass in addition to its carton and carton liner–we love earth-friendly product packaging! Although Oxford Hill products combine natural oils and minerals that can be used on all hair types, the brand keeps natural hair at the forefront.
Oxford Hill Clay Hair Pomade For Men
