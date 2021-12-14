‘Specific Threat’ Shuts Down Oxford Schools Two Weeks After Shooting
ON EDGE
The same Michigan school district that was rocked by a mass shooting last month has now been forced to shut down over a “specific threat” to students. Oxford Community Schools announced its decision to shutter all doors Tuesday. “Today, December 13, we received an image from social media that included a specific threat directed at our middle school,” a statement Monday night reads. “We immediately notified law enforcement, who are investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, we are cancelling school in all our buildings on Tuesday, Dec. 14.” School officials promised a “full security check of all our buildings” in tandem with the law-enforcement investigation. The closures come just two weeks after four students were shot dead at Oxford High School, allegedly by their 15-year-old classmate. The rampage sparked a wave of apparent copycat threats at schools across the country, leading to arrests among even elementary-school children.