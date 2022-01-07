Oxford School Shooter Texted Mom About ‘Demons,’ Made Molotov Cocktails, Prosecutors Say
The parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley bought their son a handgun despite his disturbing behavior—which included texting about “demons” and “ghosts,” making Molotov cocktails, and joking about shooting up his school, authorities said Friday. Prosecutors revealed those new details about Crumbley during a bail hearing for his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, according to the Detroit Free-Press. Assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said the parents repeatedly ignored their son’s warning signs, including his affinity for Nazism and when he sent a text to his friend saying, “it’s time to shoot up the school JK.” “They did not intervene. They did not schedule therapy," Keast said. “Instead, they bought him what he desperately wanted … a handgun.” The parents’ motion to reduce their bail was denied, with Oakland County Judge Julie Nicholson citing their status as flight risks and the seriousness of their involuntary manslaughter charges.