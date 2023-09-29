Oxford School Shooter to Get Life in Prison Without Parole
MAXIMUM PENALTY
A Michigan teenager will be sentenced to life in prison without parole for shooting and killing four Oxford High School students in 2021. Judge Kwamé Rowe made the ruling on Friday after spending the summer hearing from prosecutors, witnesses, and mental health experts, and viewing evidence including footage of the massacre and the teen’s time in custody and graphic journal entries. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder charges for killing schoolmates Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17. While adults are given automatic life sentences for first-degree murder in Michigan, Rowe could have chosen a shorter imprisonment due to his Crumbley’s age. But, according to AP, he stated during Friday’s virtual hearing that “the defendant’s possibility of rehabilitation is slim” since he “could not stop his obsession with violence, even while incarcerated.” A formal sentencing is set for December 8.