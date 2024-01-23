Oxford School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Will Appeal His Sentence: Lawyers
LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE
Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley is planning to appeal his sentence of life without parole and will be advised not to say anything if he’s called to testify at either of his parents’ trials, his new lawyers said in a court filing. The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to 24 charges in connection with the 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. In a court filing Monday, appellate defenders Alison Swain and Jacqueline Ouvry wrote to the Oakland County Circuit Court saying that given Crumbley’s “ongoing appeal and the substantial overlap” with his parents’ cases, “we will advise Ethan to invoke his right to remain silent, should he be called to testify in either pending trial,” according to the Detroit Free Press. The trial of his mother, Jennifer Crumbley, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, while the case of his father, James, is scheduled for early March. Both husband and wife face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting, in which four were killed.