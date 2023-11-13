CHEAT SHEET
The parents of Oxford, Michigan, school shooter Ethan Crumbley—who are charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent his massacre—have decided to seek separate trials. The Detroit Free Press reports that new information turned over by the prosecution, including the names of two witnesses, prompted the move. Although the evidence was not described, prosecutors said last month that they have jailhouse communications that show Jennifer Crumbley pinning the blame on husband James. Their son, who was 15 when he killed four students and wounded seven others in 2021, will be sentenced next month.