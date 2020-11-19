Britain’s Oxford Vaccine Showing Strong Immune Response in Early Tests
‘ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTED’
In the space two weeks, we’ve gone from wondering whether there will be a workable coronavirus vaccine to having a choice of them. Two vaccines—Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna—have already returned very encouraging preliminary data from their phase three trials, and now Britain’s Oxford vaccine is also showing promising signs. The Oxford data is from an earlier phase two stage of testing, but, according to BBC News, a strong immune response has been recorded—even in older people, who tend to be less responsive to vaccines. Professor Andrew Pollard, study lead from the University of Oxford, said he was “absolutely delighted” with the results and predicted they will be able to confirm whether or not the vaccine prevents people from getting COVID-19 within weeks.