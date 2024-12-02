Oxford’s Word of the Year Is About the Internet Melting Your Brain

Cheat Sheet
1
Apple Martin Under Fire for Viral Clip Cutting Off Fellow Debutante
LE BAL BACKLASH
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.24 12:19PM EST 
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023, in Paris, France.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple, is facing a backlash for an awkward moment at her debutante ball. Martin attended Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Saturday—known for debuting celebrity children and European royalty into society. In a now viral clip, Martin swoops in while another debutante is taking photos and strikes a pose. The debutante, French Countess Alienor Loppin de Montmont, appears to smile and walk away. Commenters were quick to slam Martin for “mean girl” behavior. “That looks like a scene in a teenage movie where the mean girl steals the show,” one commenter said. “She just came and stole that other girl’s thunder,” another wrote. Paltrow previously praised her daughter’s “beautiful” sense of entitlement, saying it would help pave the way for gender equality in the workforce. “They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of ‘entitlement’ that’s beautiful. It’s not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too,” Paltrow explained to People. Paltrow attended the ball to support her daughter, along with her ex-husband, their son, Moses, and her mother.

Read it at Mirror

2
Judi Dench Reveals Parrot’s Rude Nickname for Her
NOT SO SWEET
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.02.24 12:39PM EST 
Dame Judi Dench attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London, England. All the main garden categories return to the Royal Hospital Chelsea this year. The Show Gardens along Main Avenue, Sanctuary and Feature Gardens explore themes through horticulture, while the All About Plants area in the Floral Marquee focuses on planting. This year is billed as the most sustainable to date.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Judi Dench’s pet parrot has an unexpected moniker for the legendary actress. “We had a long chat just now,” Dench told the Sunday Times of her rescue African grey parrot, who is named Sweetie. The name is ironic, given the way she talks to Dench. “You shouldn’t ask what she says. She says: ‘You’re a sl-t,’ ‘you’re a slag,’” she said. The parrot also has taken an interest in politics. “She has said ‘Boris Johnson’ but she didn’t get that from me,” she added. “She listens to the radio. My God, she’s funny though. She’s very, very funny. Everybody should have a parrot or a myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible.” Dench gave the interview to the Sunday Times to mark her 90th birthday on Dec. 9. “It’s just that you get a bit nervous when everybody says 90,” she said. “I don’t want to think of 90 much, I’m going to think about [turning] 29.” Dench added that she felt lucky to be turning 90 after the recent deaths of her friends and fellow actresses Barbara Leigh-Hunt and Maggie Smith. “I’m able to at least get from A to B and walk about and, golly, I’ve got a great deal to be grateful for.”

Read it at The Times

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Progress Being Made on JonBenét Ramsey Case, Sources Say
NEW HOPE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 12.02.24 12:05PM EST 
Published 12.02.24 12:02PM EST 
180603-jonbenet-expert-phoenix-killings-cheat_trpspa
Tami Chappell/Reuters

The JonBenét Ramsey murder case is moving again, sources close to the investigation have said. The six-year-old’s body was found in the family basement with a ransom note on the morning of Dec. 26, 1996. She had been strangled and her skull was broken. There was evidence that she had also been sexually assaulted and unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear. Now, sources have told ABC News that progress is being made. They told the publication that ultra-modern techniques are being applied to the case, in a move that offers fresh hope for the Ramsey family. A team of investigators has applied cold case techniques and taken in the opinions and guidance from top experts in their field, they added. However, there was no word on whether existing evidence is meaningful enough to inform charges. Her dad John Ramsey hopes new DNA technology could aid a renewed police investigation.

Read it at ABC

4

Oxford’s Word of the Year Is About the Internet Melting Your Brain

BRAIN PAIN
Sean Craig
Updated 12.02.24 12:03PM EST 
Published 12.02.24 11:54AM EST 
A man holds a phone, displaying word of ''brain rot'', as the Oxford Dictionary has chosen the word, which refers to the unnecessary and entertaining use of social media, as the word of the year in London, United Kingdom on December 2, 2024.
A man holds a phone, displaying word of ''brain rot'', as the Oxford Dictionary has chosen the word, which refers to the unnecessary and entertaining use of social media, as the word of the year in London, United Kingdom on December 2, 2024. Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu

Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and the increasingly nightmarish hellscape that is MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s X are all behind the Oxford Word of the Year for 2024: “Brain rot.” The term—meaning “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging”—was announced Sunday as the victor of a public poll on six words chosen by a group of language experts at Oxford University Press, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary. Usage of “brain rot” increased by 230 percent between 2023 and 2024, Oxford University Press said, as more and more people have observed the impact of being deluged with content online, from news to social media posts to streaming videos. While “brain rot” has taken on a new power, the term first appeared in Walden, Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 transcendentalist treatise on living in nature, away from the perils of the overwhelming then-modern world, when instead of poorly written MAGA tweets people’s brains were haunted by deftly-penned Edgar Allan Poe short stories.

Read it at Oxford University Press

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Family Receives ‘Not Good News’ About Missing Shopper
BROKEN HEARTED
David Gardner 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 12.02.24 11:20AM EST 
Published 12.02.24 11:07AM EST 
Jayna Lang’s family have received bad news about the missing woman.
Park County Sheriff’s Office

The family of a Colorado woman who has been missing since before Thanksgiving said they have received “not good news” about their loved one. Jayna Lang, 46, disappeared after texting her brother on Nov. 24 to say she was heading for the Outlets at Silverthorne. She was last seen in Littleton, about 10 miles outside downtown Denver. “Sending this with broken hearts 💔 & tears!!! We were notified tonight with the not good news regarding my sister-in-law Jayna 😔,” wrote Lang’s sister-in-law Stacy Laigo-Horvat. “We want to send all the thanks & appreciation to everyone nationwide for the love & prayers during this horrible time! For all the efforts in finding her & the time this past week! Please keep my husband in your thoughts & prayers! Thank you & God Bless!! 🙏🏽❤️” No further details of the development were released. Lang’s family became alarmed after colleagues at A Clip Above Pet Styling in Centennial got in touch to say she hadn’t shown up for work. “Never, never did we ever think that she would be gone, and we don’t know where, where she’s at,” said Lang’s brother, Eric Horvat. “She was supposed to be going to Silverthorne to look at the factory shops on Sunday, and her job called us and said she didn’t show up,” he added.

Read it at New York Post

6
Woman’s Racist Airport Meltdown at Family Caught on Video
VIRAL MOMENT
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 12.02.24 10:51AM EST 
United Airlines planes land and prepare to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport during the week of Thanksgiving in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. November 27, 2024.
The woman was ultimately removed from a transport shuttle after United Airlines workers were informed she was causing problems. Vincent Alban/Reuters

A woman has been caught on camera as she “harassed” an Indian American family after their flight landed in Los Angeles. Photographer Pervez Taufiq said he, his wife, and three sons had flown into California from Cancun where they were confronted by a flyer who had been on the same United Airlines flight. “Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push,” the woman yelled as Taufiq recorded on Nov. 24. “That’s what you think you are. You guys are f–--ing crazy.” At the start of the video, she also held up both middle fingers at him. Taufiq, who grew up in Boston, said he first interacted with the “clearly” drunk woman during the flight when he went to check on his child sitting next to her. He claimed he learned that the woman asked his son if he was Indian and threatened to talk to his parents. On the shuttle bus between the plane and the terminal, Taufiq accused the woman of telling his children to shut up which prompted the verbal altercation. After Taufiq told her she should tell him again to have “more curry, right?,” she replied she was going “to record your f---ing tandoori ass.” Eventually, after a bystander informed United workers that the woman was the instigator, she was removed from the transport bus. United Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.

Read it at New York Post

7
The Daily Beast’s Tim Teeman Wins Los Angeles Press Club National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award
BEST OF THE BEAST
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 12.02.24 11:48AM EST 
Tim Teeman
Teeman had been nominated in 10 of the award categories including Online Journalist of the Year and Columnist of the Year. Juan Bastos

Tim Teeman, Daily Beast senior editor and writer, won the Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award (online) for Diversity in the Music/Performing Arts Industry. His profile, Kara Young on ‘Purlie Victorious,’ Tony Awards, and Diversity on Broadway, was celebrated by the judges as “excellent.” Teeman had been nominated in 10 of the award categories including Online Journalist of the Year and Columnist of the Year. He received third place for the Online Journalist of the Year honor and second place for his reporting on celebrity news (Real Housewives Creator: How to Make the Supreme Court Spouses Reality TV Stars). Teeman also placed third in Personality Profile-TV, Performing & Other Arts, Theater Feature, Music Feature, and Entertainment Feature categories. A two-time winner of Journalist of the Year at the event, Teeman has won many awards for his writing there and at the New York Press Club and NLGJA (The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists). Celebrity honorees at this year’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards included Kathy Bates, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa Etheridge, and Kevin Frazier.

8
Trump Doesn’t Exactly Condemn Biden’s Pardon for His Son
SURPRISE REACTION
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 12.02.24 3:16AM EST 
Published 12.01.24 10:15PM EST 
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump reacted to President Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, in a Sunday night statement—addressing the news only by claiming that the rioters convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also deserved to be offered the same privilege. “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!” Just hours earlier, the Trump campaign vowed to overhaul what it said was a “Democrat-controlled” Department of Justice that prosecuted Hunter Biden in the first place. “The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote in a statement. “That system of justice must be fixed and due process must be restored for all Americans, which is exactly what President Trump will do as he returns to the White House with an overwhelming mandate from the American people.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Read it at Truth Social

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Wayne Northrop Dies ‘in the Arms of His Family’
SOAP OPERA STAR
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 12.01.24 11:49PM EST 
Published 12.01.24 10:57PM EST 
Pictured: (l-r) Deidre Hall as Marlena Craig, Wayne Northrop as Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives.
Pictured: (l-r) Deidre Hall as Marlena Craig, Wayne Northrop as Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives. NBC/Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Actor Wayne Northrop, who made a name for himself by starring in soap operas including Days of Our Lives and Dynasty, has died at the age of 77, his family confirmed to the Daily Beast. Northrop “took his last breath in the arms of his family,” said a statement from Northrop’s wife, actor Lynn Herring Northrop. His publicist said Northrop died Friday at the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s retirement home in Woodland Hills, California. “Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s six years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family,” the family statement read. “We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit. A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many.” Northrop was known for his role as Detective Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives, in which he starred from 1981-1984 before returning again between 1991-1994. He rejoined the show in 2005 to play a new character; Dr. Alex North. He played the role of chauffeur Michael Culhane in Dynasty for the show’s first and seventh seasons.

10
NFL Game Devolves Into Brawl as Concussed QB Lies on Field
EJECTED
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 12.01.24 6:34PM EST 
Published 12.01.24 5:11PM EST 
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans launch into a benches-clearing brawl after a hit on Trevor Lawrence.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans launch into a benches-clearing brawl after a hit on Trevor Lawrence. Mike Carlson/Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Sunday’s face-off between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans devolved into a fight between the two teams after a late hit forced Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with a concussion. The scuffle ensued after Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair launched himself helmet-first at Lawrence as he went to slide in the second quarter. As Lawrence lay motionless on the ground, his teammate Evan Engram ran up and shoved Al-Shaair, starting a benches-clearing brawl that delayed the game for several minutes. Both Al-Shaair and Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected from the game for unnecessary roughness following the incident, and fans pelted Al-Shaair with garbage as he was escorted back to the team’s locker room. After things settled down, Lawrence was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion. Houston coach DeMeco Ryans also denounced Al-Shaair’s hit at halftime, telling Fox Sports: “(The hit) is not representative of us.” The Texans ultimately won the game 23-20.

Read it at The Athletic

