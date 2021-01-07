This Shaker Is Perfect for Whipping Up Cocktails at Home
Is it weird to say that I used to be afraid of my cocktail shaker? I had a Boston shaker, you know, the shaker that is two different sized cups that join together to somehow, someway create a seal. I got it because I’d seen it used in bars and the bartenders looked cool using it and the cocktail books I’d purchased said they were best (I forget why). We never saw eye to eye though. I didn’t believe that the seal it created would hold, and then it always held too well, and more often than not, I’d end up banging it on every surface in my kitchen so I could get to what was inside (the good stuff). It also required extra pieces—the strainer and the jigger—and finding those in my drawer was never easy. This is all to say it was a hassle to use my old shaker: I never liked it. But I recently got a new one, and it is an absolute joy to use.
OXO makes plenty of my favorite kitchen products: their tongs are truly excellent, their fish spatula is the only spatula I’ll ever use again, and Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas is obsessed with their measuring cups. And so, when I got their cocktail shaker, it wasn’t much of a surprise that I ended up loving it, too.
The shaker is made out of a brushed stainless steel, which makes it look elegant and easy to care for. It has a double wall insulation (like your favorite water bottle might) to keep drinks cool if you’re not pouring immediately, and to help keep your hand from getting frostbite while shaking. While it might look simple, the beauty is in the details. The shaker has a slight curve at the bottom, making it easy to grip in one hand, and has a little silicone grip on top of the cap, perfectly sized for a thumb. Oh yes, the cap: it’s also a jigger. At first, I thought, I’ll never use this, but I often find myself asking why wouldn’t I? I have to wash the cap anyway and it saves a step of having to find my jigger, plus the grip works both when shaking and when measuring, so I don’t spill liquor everywhere.
Ever since I got this cocktail shaker, I’ve found myself whipping up and serving more cocktails than ever. But most importantly, I’m having fun while using it. That part’s easy, especially when you have a shaker like this one.
OXO SteeL Cocktail Shaker
