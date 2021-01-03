This Cutting Board Is My Favorite Kitchen Item
As the long months of 2020 slowly drew on, I found myself in my kitchen more than ever. If 2020 was the year of the pandemic, it was also the year in which I rededicated myself to my dream of one day beating Bobby Flay in a throwdown. This cutting board from OXO did more to keep me cooking this year than the more reliable knife I picked up or even my trusty slow cooker.
The OXO Good Grips cutting board proves to be—like many of OXO’s products—a thoughtfully constructed piece of kitchen equipment that was designed with longevity and ease of use in mind. Both sides are secured by non-slip, plastic feet to ensure that the cutting board won’t move an inch no matter how hard you smash a clove of garlic or tenderize a chicken breast. But that’s not OXO’s only addition to their take on a classic cutting board. Because of its lightweight, durable, plastic design, I can easily pick up the board to move to the sink or the stove to rinse mushrooms or add a diced onion to a sauté. Better yet, the plastic the board is made out of was specifically designed to reduce knife wear. I haven’t managed to wear out either side of the board after using it daily for the better part of a year. Another of the board’s subtle but thoughtfully executed features is a depressed groove that can drain off liquid. I find this especially helpful when breaking down larger pieces of meat. The other side of the board is perfectly flat and more suited to less juicy ingredients, like veggies.
A massive wooden cooking block might look a little prettier on the counter, but they are ultimately cumbersome, vastly more expensive, and demand a great deal of extra maintenance. I’ve found that this cutting board from OXO makes me want to cook (and even clean up after), and at the end of the day, that’s all I could ever ask for from any piece of kitchen equipment.
